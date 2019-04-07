TYLER, Texas — Headlines of children dying due to being left in hot vehicles can be seen nationwide. Temperatures are not dropping anytime soon, so here are a few tips to keep your child and pets out of harm's way.

According to HealthChildren.org, Heat Stroke is the leading cause of non-crash, vehicle-related deaths in children under 15. CBS 19's Meteorologist, Brittany Mireles predicts temperatures can as high as 105 degrees. Kidsandcars.org reports temperatures can reach 125 degrees with the windows cracked.

HOT CAR DEATH PREVENTION

Set Reminders:

Always check the back seat and make sure all children are out of the car before locking it and walking away.

Avoid distractions while driving, especially cell phone use.

Be extra alert when there is a change in your routine, like when someone else is driving your child or you take a different route to work or child care.

Have your child care provider call if your child is more than 10 minutes late.

Put your cell phone, bag, or purse in the back seat, so you check the back seat when you arrive at your destination.

If someone else is driving your child, always check to make sure he has arrived safely.

Lock your car:

Make sure children do not have easy access to your car keys. Store them out of child's reach.

Teach children that cars are not safe places to play.

Keep rear fold-down seats closed to prevent a child from crawling into the trunk from inside the car.

Remind children that cars, especially car trunks, should not be used for games like hide-and-seek.

If you see a child trapped in a hot car: