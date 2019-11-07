TYLER, Texas —

The closing of Tyler ISD's head start program and replacing it with full day Pre-K has brought up some concerns. Earlier today the district announced it will move forward with receiving federal funding for Head Start’s wraparound services while providing Pre-K curriculum for eligible students.

The district may receive government funding which is only given to schools that provide Head Start services. Wraparound services will be provided for students who are eligible to receive them while attending Pre K.

Director of the East Texas Human Needs Network, Christina Fulsom, says while this is a great start, this conversation needs to continue.

“I really believe all of this could have been avoided," Fulsom said. "I think if the district had had an opportunity to speak to the community, to bring in the experts, the experts are Head Start staff, and parents and even children and alumni of Head Start who are now successful adults in this community.”

According to Tyler ISD, all students who are eligible for Pre-K, including students who would have attended Head Start will be taught the same curriculum across the board.

“There's no reason, to try to move in a different direction," Tyler ISD Superintendent Marty Crawford said. "As far as the wraparound services go, those are going to stay in place. But, at the same time, we're not going to be operating this dual instructional model of Head Start over here and Pre-K over here."

Crawford says this is for the betterment of all TISD students and an effort to increase reading literacy.

“We think this is an awesome opportunity, a great tool that we're going to be able to use as far as trying to achieve our goal of our students being on grade level by their 3rd-grade year.," Crawford said.

Fulsom attended the TISD board meeting on June 17, when trustees voted to remove the Head Start program and start full-day Pre-K.

“Many people were surprised, first and foremost that the program was closing," Fulsom said. "Or that there was action taken for the program to close when it was not actually an item on the agenda."

Since then, she has fought for the continuation of Head Start services. "We could have maintained the program as we have, we could have ensured that the curriculum aligns," Fulsom said. "We could have done all of those things without having gone through all of this."

Changes will be implemented for the 2019-2020 school year. The district says it is likely most children who were accepted into the Head Start program will be accepted into Pre-K.

"I'm really hoping that we have an amazing school year that has both Head Start and Pre-K in our school district and that we will continue to have both offerings from now on," Fulsom said.

“All children deserve the good stuff," Crawford said. "And so being able to, to produce that equity across our school system for all of our Pre-K eligible students is something that's a big win for the district."

For more information on how to enroll a student in Head Start pre-k, pre-k or tuition pre-k, and visit your zoned campus or www.tylerisd.org.