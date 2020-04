TITUS COUNTY, Texas — Titus County has confirmed a second case of COVID-19 in the county.

According to Titus County Judge Brian Lee, the county was notified by the Department of Health Services and that there are several other tests awaiting results.

“This is no cause for alarm,” said Lee in a Facebook post. “But it is a reminder to be diligent in our efforts.”

