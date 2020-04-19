TITUS COUNTY, Texas — Titus County has confirmed a new case so COVID-19.
According to Titus County Judge Brian Lee, he received information of a new case late Saturday night.
“Details unknown at this time, but not industry related,” Said Lee in a Facebook post. “Case #9 has still not been confirmed but based on our investigation, we should receive formal notice at any time.”
The new case brings the total to 10 in the county.
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.
