TITUS COUNTY, Texas — Titus County Judge Brian Lee announced a new amendment Saturday that all retail employees as well as customers must wear masks when working or shopping.

According to Lee, the decision was made unanimously among officials and will continue until April 30.

Stores must also require all customers to sanitize their hands when entering the building.

The order goes into effect Monday at 11:59 p.m

The decision was made after Lee was informed of a positive case that worked for a "high-volume" employer.

According to Lee, the employer has procedures in place to help minimize damage that one or more individuals could cause.

But, according to Lee, the potential for an outbreak is there.

"It just takes one person." said Lee. "Regardless of how stringent and how good the procedures are that that employer has in place you always have the opportunity for that one person to slip through."

