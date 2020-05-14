TITUS COUNTY, Texas — Titus County has reported 12 new cases of COVID-19.

Some of the new cases are from results from testing done at the Civic Center on Saturday May 9.

According to Titus County Judge Brian Lee, the new cases almost double the count from yesterday.

Lee provided a breakdown of the additional 39 cases in a Facebook post:

20 are results from Sat May 9 test event at Civic Center



Several are additional cases within the same household



Many are plant related, either employees or family members



20 are female

19 are male



age 10-19 2

age 20-29 4

age 30-39 8

age 40-49 7

age 50-59 14

age 60-69 3

age 70-79 1

"These new numbers did not come from recent openings of salons or restaurants," said Lee on Facebook. "The numbers have been slowly building behind the scenes in a variety of locations like crowded workplaces, homes, and carpools. We can't ever be sure because so many people have few or no symptoms."

