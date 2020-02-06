TITUS COUNTY, Texas — Titus County has reported 16 new cases of COVID-19
According to officials, an additional 34 recoveries were reported.
Titus County has seen 511 cases, 84 recoveries and 3 deaths related to the virus.
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.
