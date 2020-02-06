TITUS COUNTY, Texas — Titus County has reported 16 new cases of COVID-19

According to officials, an additional 34 recoveries were reported.

Titus County has seen 511 cases, 84 recoveries and 3 deaths related to the virus.

Titus County Judge Brian Lee Titus County Judge Brian Lee, Mt Pleasant. 6.9K likes. 34 year resident of Mt Pleasant/Titus County Elected County Judge in 2010 as the first Republican since the Civil War. As County Judge, I...

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands

Avoid close contact

Distance self between other people

Stay home

Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing

Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

RELATED: Tuesday, June 2: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas surpass 3,000; deaths top 100