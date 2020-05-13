TITUS COUNTY, Texas — Titus County has reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 in the county.

According to Titus County judge Brian Lee, 20 of the new cases are from Saturday May 9 test results. The other 7 cases were confirmed today.

“Obviously we have not had time to investigate all of these,” said Lee in a Facebook post. “But there is a strong correlation to our poultry plant. Plant officials continue to be proactive in finding ways to deal with this. The possibility exists for more widespread plant focused testing. We are talking with State officials now to determine next steps.”