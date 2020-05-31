TITUS COUNTY, Texas — Titus County has reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 new death.
According to Titus County Judge Brian Lee, the cases include the Pilgrim’s Pride Plant and Civic Center testing done May 9.
The county also reported a new death related to the virus.
“Titus is one of 5 counties out of Texas’ 254 counties to have a 1%+ per capita case count (1.35%),” said Lee in a Facebook post. “The good news is our hospital has only had a small number of COVID-19 patients, and we are currently reporting 50 recoveries so far.”
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.
