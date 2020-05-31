TITUS COUNTY, Texas — Titus County has reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 new death.

According to Titus County Judge Brian Lee, the cases include the Pilgrim’s Pride Plant and Civic Center testing done May 9.

The county also reported a new death related to the virus.

“Titus is one of 5 counties out of Texas’ 254 counties to have a 1%+ per capita case count (1.35%),” said Lee in a Facebook post. “The good news is our hospital has only had a small number of COVID-19 patients, and we are currently reporting 50 recoveries so far.”

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands

Avoid close contact

Distance self between other people

Stay home

Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing

Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

RELATED: Sunday, MAY 31: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas surpass 3,000; deaths top 100