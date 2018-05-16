Tyler Junior College is hosting a benefit auto show this weekend on Saturday May 19. The event last from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and will be located on the TJC West Campus at 1530 SSW Loop 323 in Tyler.

The public is invited to join the event free of charge and learn about the TJC auto tech program. Food trucks will also be on-site preparing meals available for purchase.

“Anyone who would like to show their car, truck or bike is invited to participate,” said Todd Perry, TJC automotive technology program coordinator and professor. A registration fee of $20 per vehicle is required and you can sign up at www.TJC.edu/autotech or in person at the event.

Door prizes will be given throughout the day and all proceeds will go towards the TJC Automotive Technology program.

For more information contact Perry at tper@tjc.edu – 903-510-2070

Event sponsors include: Davis-Green Paint & Body Shop, Hall Buick GMC, I-20 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Canton and Patterson Jeep Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Tyler.

