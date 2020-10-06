TYLER, Texas — New incoming TJC students can now attend orientation on-campus or online.

“We want to give our incoming students a chance to learn about TJC, have their questions answered and connect with others as they begin their journey toward becoming a college graduate,” said Murphy Turner, TJC prospective and new student programs manager.

In addition to orientation, videos created by TJC staff and student leaders are also available for on-demand viewing on the orientation website, TJC.edu/Orientation.

“Our amazing team of professional staff and Apache Chief student leaders have come together to offer multiple opportunities and resources for our incoming students as they transition into TJC.”

Students will be allowed to bring one guest to on-campus orientation and room capacity and length of on-campus experiences will be limited.

“As you might expect, our summer orientation events will look a bit different this year, given the COVID-19 pandemic,” Turner said. “We are taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of our guests and our staff.”

On-campus orientation will be held throughout the summer.

“In addition, Our Apache Chief student leaders will be hosting a variety of online events throughout the summer, giving students the opportunity to connect and have some fun,” Turner said.

For more information, or to register, go to TJC.edu/Orientation.