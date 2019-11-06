TYLER, Texas —

A bill filed by an East Texas state representative on the first day of the 86th Legislative Session will be signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday.

Rep. Travis Clardy's House Bill 684, also known as Sam's Law, honors the life of former Kilgore High School student Sam Watkins who died after having a seizure in 2016. The law will require all Texas public school personnel who have contact with a child with epilepsy to be trained in seizure recognition and seizure first aid.

Not long after Samantha’s passing, East Texan Shari Dudo, who also has epilepsy, started working to make a change.

"If a student has Epilepsy their teachers would not know what to do," Dudo said.

Dudo founded the Purple Warriors of Texas, an epilepsy advocacy group that has been fighting for Sam’s Law.

"It's 20 minutes of training, so we're not asking too much time of the teachers," Dudo said.

School employees will be required to watch a training video at the beginning of each school year. The training will be free of charge to Texas public schools thanks to the Epilepsy Foundation. If a student does have a seizure, a seizure action plan will be available per the student's neurologist.

Dudo and members of the Purple Warriors of Texas headed to Austin on Monday ahead of signing.

"I'm excited, nervous, just a whole range of emotions,” Dudo said.

Advocates for Sam's Law from all across Texas are expected to be in attendance when Gov. Abbott the puts pen to paper.

"It's just a big group of everyone going who helped get this law passed,” Dudo said.

Today, they are wearing purple in honor of Watkins and the estimated 49,000 children in Texas who have epilepsy.

RELATED: Sam's Law passes in Texas Senate; will head to Governor Greg Abbott's desk