TYLER, Texas — President Trump's Tariff threats against Mexico will cause an increase on Mexico made items for businesses and their consumers. All in an effort to punish Mexico on immigrants crossing into the U.S. However, this punishment is impacting some local restaurants such as Mi Mexico Lindo in Tyler.

“I mean business is business. So I hope this doesn't affect us a lot," Mi Mexico Lindo employee, Sergio Boites, said. "Prices for items the restaurant uses every day have already been raised and may continue to rise each month through October. We have to get better prices to get more avocados.”

The restaurant has been in business for eight years. Sergio says they depend on customers to keep their doors open. They also depend on getting their produce from Mexico.

“If we got cheaper prices, more people will come and actually this is not going to only affect us." He explained. "It will affect all the Hispanic restaurants or all the restaurants that have avocado straight from Mexico, or cilantro, onions."

He is also fearful prices will have to go up for customers just to keep the company open.

“Actually, we’ll increase the prices." Boites said. "Because actually, almost all food takes avocados guacamole. So with the price up, we had to charge a little bit more and it will affect us because the people will complain about it. So I'm feeling a little bit nervous.”

President Trump says Tariffs will increase 5% every month until October. Resulting in companies like Mi Mexico Lindo to pay an additional 25% on goods. In his daily press conference, Mexico's President Andres Lopez Obrador said he is hopeful Mexico and the U.S will reach a deal before June 10.