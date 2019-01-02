MINEOLA, Texas — Motorists in Mineola are being advised to allow extra time to reach their destinations beginning Monday, February 4.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, U.S. 69 at the Union Pacific Railroad crossing, near U.S. 80 in downtown Mineola, will be closed beginning at 7 a.m., Monday, for work on the crossing.

The work is expected to be completed and the roadway opened to traffic by Wednesday, February 6, if not sooner.

TxDOT says traffic will be detoured around Loop 564.