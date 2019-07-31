TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler is continuing to improve roadways. Some residents are pleased with the adjustments and some are ready for the updates to wrap up.

Tyler resident Mary Hubert said, "I been on the cut since 1943, I was 4-years-old. So yeah, we need it."

Another resident, Terry Franklin hopes this change is beneficial. "If it's improving roads it's a great deal," he said. "But, if it's holding up traffic it's wasting taxpayers money."

Resident Laurie Bailey says these changes are needed. "It's well-needed cause the roads are real bad out here."

kytx

RELATED: TRAFFIC ALERT: Drivers should expect delays as City of Tyler performs roadwork in multiple areas throughout week

Construction will be in the works for the North and South side of town.

"I like what they did on Martin Luther King. They need to do the whole Martin Luther King," Bailey said.

"I hope more can be done in North Tyler," Hubert said.

City of Tyler leaders say drivers can expect delays from now until Saturday. Multiple roadways are in the process of getting a new seal coating.

There are a few ways you can avoid all the traffic backup. Most streets scheduled for construction will be completed one lane at a time. This gives drivers the option to continue towards their desired route. However, other streets will require detours.

South Fleishel will be closed Wednesday between 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Drivers will not be able to travel towards Beckham and turn down South Fleishel to get to Troup. Drivers may have to turn down Magnolia or Skyline.

If you would like to drive over the West Grande Boulevard bridge, plan ahead. The road will be closed on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. However, you can take Holly Tree to West Reink to Old Bullard Road to get back on West Grande.

The following areas will be affected:

Tuesday, July 30, from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. - East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (Between North Broadway Avenue and North Church Avenue)

East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (Between North Broadway Avenue and North Church Avenue) Tuesday, July 30, from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. - Palace Avenue (Between West Vance Street and West Houston Street)

Palace Avenue (Between West Vance Street and West Houston Street) Wednesday, July 31, from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. - Palace Avenue (Between West Vance Street and West Houston Street)

Palace Avenue (Between West Vance Street and West Houston Street) Wednesday, July 31, from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. - East Line Street/East Commerce Street (Between North Beckham Avenue and North Fleishel Avenue)

East Line Street/East Commerce Street (Between North Beckham Avenue and North Fleishel Avenue) Wednesday, July 31, from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. - South Baxter Avenue (Between East Front Street and East Devine Street)

South Baxter Avenue (Between East Front Street and East Devine Street) Thursday, August 1 - No work scheduled

No work scheduled Friday, August 2, from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. - South Baxter Avenue (Between East Front Street and East Devine Street)

South Baxter Avenue (Between East Front Street and East Devine Street) Friday, August 2, from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. - New Copeland Road (Between Wilma Street and Clyde Drive)

New Copeland Road (Between Wilma Street and Clyde Drive) Friday, August 2, from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. - East Amherst Drive (Between South Broadway Avenue and South Keaton Avenue)

East Amherst Drive (Between South Broadway Avenue and South Keaton Avenue) Saturday, August 3, from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. - West Grande Boulevard (Bridge from South Broadway Avenue to Hollytree Drive

West Grande Boulevard (Bridge from South Broadway Avenue to Hollytree Drive Saturday, August 3, from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. - South Donnybrook Avenue (Between South Broadway Avenue and East Rieck Road)

Don't forget to download the new CBS19 app on your Apple and Android devices. If you already have the app, an update may be necessary.