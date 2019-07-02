TYLER, Texas — Sections of specific roadways will be closed over the next week as Union Pacific works to replace rails and ties along the Tyler railroad system.

According to the City of Tyler, the following streets will be closed to traffic in areas where they intersect with the railroad tracks:

North Border Avenue

North Spring Avenue

North Palace Avenue

West Elm Street

West Houston Street

South Lyons Avenue

The closures will be in effect from 11 p.m. until 10 a.m., daily, beginning Friday, February 8, through Friday, February 15.

In addition to the closures, Union Pacific will be flagging numerous crossings, as the signals will be out of service due to equipment occupying the track.

Union Pacific will notify emergency services prior to all closures and again upon reopening the roads.