CROCKETT, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation is alerting drivers after an 18-wheeler lost its load at SL 304 and Farm-to-Market Road 229 in Crockett.

SL 304 is closed between US 287 North and SH 7/SH 21 West.

Detours are in place, according to TxDOT. Motorists are asked to slow down and expect delays.