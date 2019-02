CROCKETT, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation says a stretch of road in Crockett is reopened after being closed for about an hour.

According to TxDOT, an 18-wheeler lost its load on on SL 304 and Farm-to-Market Road 229.

At around 4 p.m., officials closed to SL 304 between US 287 North and SH 7/SH 21 West to clean up the area.

All lanes have since reopened.