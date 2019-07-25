SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Trane has operated a plant on Troup Highway in Tyler since 1982. The company manufactures AC and heating units and employees almost 2,000 people.

For the last year, Trane's office building has been under construction for renovations. An open house was held at the facility Thursday morning to show off the updated offices, showroom, and new dealer diagnostics center.

Ted Crabtree, Trane vice president of operations, says the event was a way to show Smith County that unlike other industrial businesses that have left Tyler over the last years, Trane is here to stay.

However, it was not the only commitment the manufacturer wanted to make.

"We gave three different grants," Tyler plant manager Robert Rivers said.

Three nonprofits received a total of $15,000 to help further the education of East Texas students.

Discovery Science Center, to sponsor 40 campers grades K-6, and waive fees for lower-income children.

Chapel Hill Career Center and Technical Education’s brazing program, to complete a brazing room for up to 120 students. Trane also donated equipment for the training room and are installing to mirror Trane methods.

Whitehouse Independent School District Education Foundation, to support STEM education in title 1 schools. Whitehouse ISD has a high concentration of economically disadvantaged students.

“We’re grateful for this grant, which supports our Maker Space and Robotics camps and helps us further our mission,” executive director from Discovery Science Place, Chris Rasure, said. “We have been partnering with Trane for many years through volunteering, funding and board involvement to champion STEM education here in our East Texas community. This is one more example of how the company helps kids build passion for learning and knowledge of technology and science.”

