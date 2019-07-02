TEXARKANA, Texas — The East Texas Coaches Association has announced the five men who will be inducted into the 2019 Hall of Honor.

The honorees include:

Coach Jeff Traylor

Assistant head football coach at the University of Arkansas; Former assistant football coach at the University of Texas and Southern Methodist University; Former head football coach and athletic director at Gilmer High School

Coach Scott Surratt

Head football coach and athletic director at Carthage High School

Coach John King

Head football coach and athletic director at Longview High School

Cecil Roach - Distinguished Service Award (Posthumous)

Massey & Brown Sporting Goods; Roach Team Supply in Tyler Texas

Cecil Roach

Tyler Morning Telegraph

Larry Clemens - Officials Hall of Honor

High school football official out of the Tyler chapter

Larry Clemens

Facebook

King will also be recognized for winning the 2018 UIL 6A Division II State Championship.

The ETCA Hall of Honor Banquet will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at the Texarkana Country Club.