Trinity High School coach and student test positive for COVID-19

The coach participated in both the summer workout and weekly food distribution at Lansberry Elementary.
Credit: Trinity ISD

TRINITY, Texas — A coach and student from Trinity High School  tested positive for COVID-19, Trinity ISD said in a statement Tuesday.

According to the district, both participated in the summer workout and the coach helped with the weekly food distribution program at Lansberry Elementary.

The district did not say whether school workouts would be canceled as a result from the cases.

According to Trinity ISD, anyone who came into contact with either the coach or student should get tested for COVID-19. 

There will be a testing event at the Walker County Fairgrounds Wednesday. To arrange for a test, people must call 512-883-2400 to set up an appointment.

Tuesday marked yet another record high in positive COVID-19 tests reported in Texas, with over 5,000 new cases reported.

