HOUSTON — The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on tropical depression seven in the Gulf of Mexico.

As of Tuesday morning the depression was located about 185 miles east of La Pesca, Mexico and moving west at 7 mph.

In Houston, we don't have to worry much about it as the forecast track has it continuing westward. But our friends and neighbors in South Texas and in Mexico will want to keep a close eye on it.

The system is expected to become a tropical storm by Tuesday night, according to the NHC. KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft says because this is cyclone number seven, it will be called Fernand when it becomes a tropical storm.

As of the 10 a.m. NHC update Tuesday maximum sustained winds were at 35 mph.

What does this mean for Texas?

For Houston, not much. But in South Texas and the lower Texas Coast they can expect two to four inches of rain through Friday with the potential for flash flooding. Mexico will get the worst of the weather with six to 12 inches of rain expected - the highest in the Sierra Madre Oriental of Tamaulipas and Nuevo Leon. Through Friday some parts of Mexico could get 15 inches of rain.

10 a.m. Tropical Depression Seven Update

NHC

10 a.m. advisory from NHC

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK:

At 1000 AM CDT (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Seven was located near latitude 23.6 North, longitude 94.9 West.

The depression is moving toward the west near 7 mph (11 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue today. A motion toward the west- northwest is forecast tonight and Wednesday. This motion could bring the system near or over the coast of northeastern Mexico late Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is forecast before the system moves inland, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm by Wednesday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb (29.65 inches).



HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND:

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected to first reach the coast within the warning area during the day Wednesday, making outside preparations difficult or dangerous. Squalls with gusts to tropical-storm force are likely north of the warning area along portions of the northeastern coast of Mexico and the lower Texas coast.

RAINFALL: The system is expected to produce the following rainfall totals through Friday:

Northeast Mexico: 6 to 12 inches, isolated 15 inches, highest in the Sierra Madre Oriental of Tamaulipas and Nuevo Leon. This rainfall may cause life-threatening mudslides and flash floods.

South Texas and the Lower Texas Coast: 2 to 4 inches, isolated 6 inches.

