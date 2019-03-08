TROUP, Texas — On Friday, the Troup community gathered to dedicate Joe Layne Family Splash Pad to the late community advocate Joe Layne.

The splash pad opened in mid-May, and since then the Troup community has enjoyed taking a splash.

The Joe Layne Family Splash Pad started with a vision from the Layne family after they received an offered of $100,000 to begin the project.

Many organizations like the Troup Community Development Corporation, the Jasper Family Fund, and local churches and businesses also contributed to bringing the splash pad to life.

Even elementary students pitched in. Second graders at Troup Elementary held a lemonade stand and raised nearly $1,000.

The fun continues for the city of Troup. Mayor Joe Caryle says a new park is to come in the future. He says construction will start in about three months, and the new park is expected to open at the end of this year or the start of 2020.

The splash pad is located in the Zack Taylor Park located at the corner of East Calvert and South Virginia Streets on 106 East Duval.

