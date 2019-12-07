HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One person was arrested after being found asleep in a stolen truck as well as possessing methamphetamine.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Patrick Brea-Williams Langston was found asleep in a truck in Berryville that had been reported stolen out of Corpus Christi.

When questioned, Langston said he had purchased the but could not provide documentation.

During a pat-down two small, clear baggies containing a substance believed to be meth.

Langston was charged with theft of a property, $30,000 to $150,000.

Langston was taken to the Henderson County Jail where he awaits arraignment.