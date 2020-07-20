True Vine Brewing Company to reopen with outdoor seating only

The brewing company will open Tuesday at 4 p.m.

TYLER, Texas — True Vine Brewing Company is preparing to open its doors again.

According to the company’s Facebook page, new Allocations within the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) they are now able to reopen for outdoor seating only.

Guests are asked to wear masks when standing in line, going to the restroom, ordering food or wandering the property.

“We’re encouraging social distancing and asking that the tables are not to be moved, like before. Parties of more than 10 people will be asked to divide up between tables,” said the company in a Facebook post.