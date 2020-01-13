AUSTIN, Texas — President Donald Trump will speak Jan. 19 at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s 101st Annual Convention in Austin, Texas.

The organization made the announcement Monday on its website.

This will be the third year in a row President Trump has spoken at the convention. The event will be held at the Austin Convention Center, according to the announcement.

“The American Farm Bureau is honored President Trump will return for a third consecutive year to speak with farmers and ranchers who work tirelessly to produce the quality food and fiber our country needs,” said AFBF President Zippy Duvall. “We are grateful that he has made agricultural issues a priority and look forward to welcoming him to Austin at a time when there is much to talk about, from trade progress to important regulatory reforms.”

The president recently visited Austin to tour the Apple manufacturing facilities in November 2019.

“It’s an honor to be here," President Trump said in November 2019. "We’re seeing the beginning of a very powerful and important plant, and anybody that followed my campaign, I would always talk about Apple, that I want to see Apple building plants in the United States, and that’s what’s happening. Tim Cook is somebody that I greatly respect, a great leader, a great businessman, and it’s a very special day. Our country is doing well, probably better than ever before, certainly from the standpoint of the economy.”

The convention will run from Jan. 17 to Jan. 22.

