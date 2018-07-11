TEXAS — After his loss to Sen. Ted Cruz in the Texas Senate race, Twitter lit up with calls for Beto O'Rourke to run for president in 2020.

RELATED: Ted Cruz takes victory over Beto O’Rourke in race for U.S. Senate in Texas

RAW: Beto O'Rourke speaks after losing to Ted Cruz in Texas Senate race

RAW: Sen. Ted Cruz speaks after winning U.S. Senate race

Patrick Svitek, a reporter at the Texas Tribune, said that the Cruz campaign is "already hyping (O'Rourke) for 2020.

Team Cruz already hyping @BetoORourke for 2020. "He is in a league of his own in the Democrat Party, and if he doesn’t use that to run for president, then I don’t know what he’d do with it," @JeffRoe tells reporters. #txsen — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) November 7, 2018

After the news broke that Cruz won the Midterm Election, people took to Twitter encouraging O'Rourke to run for president in 2020.

Beto can now start campaigning for 2020 two years earlier ....



Texas’s loss is America’s gain.@BetoORourke for President. pic.twitter.com/9fo1eyBxXe — Dave (@Bosoxgent) November 7, 2018

@BetoORourke you have to run for President in 2020. You just have to!!!! — DJ ESQ (@DJ_ESQ) November 7, 2018

@BetoORourke please run for President in 2020... you already have my vote as well my parents and my brother’s vote in Arkansas... — •KAT• (@Karmkat86) November 7, 2018

We may have not won Texas, but we will win the White House instead. Beto for President 2020 #BETO2020 — Kristina (@KSol_3) November 7, 2018

All the buzz comes after O'Rourke said the possibility of him running for president is a "definitive no."

O'Rourke didn't mention a run for president during his concession speech Tuesday night. But he did end his speech by saying, "We'll see you down the road."

© 2018 KVUE-TV