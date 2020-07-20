Two arrested in Henderson County for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, one arrested for possession

The arrests were made Sunday night in the 100 block of Van Horn Drive.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Two people were arrested Sunday night for manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance and another person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Larry Dean McCullough and 38-year-old Wendy Rachelle Applin were sitting in a vehicle at a residence in the 100 block of Van Horn Drive.

Deputies were at the home in search of a wanted fugitive but were told the person no longer lived there.

Applin, who was in the passenger seat, was nervous and surprised and immediately jumped out of the seat and walked around to the driver side, according to the sheriff’s office.

McCullogh was seen griping the steering wheel, hands shaking.

When asked if the black, cloth bag in the passenger seat belong to them, both replied no.

Plastic baggies and a crystal-like substance was found in the bag. A search resulted in the discovery of more plastic baggies.

Both were charged with manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance.

Another person, 28-year-old Joshua Samuel Tadlock, was on a bicycle near the couple and was found to be in possession of a baggie containing meth.