HOUSTON - Two deputies and six inmates were injured after their van caught fire in a crash in downtown Houston Monday morning.
According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the driver of a pickup truck ran a red light and hit the van at Jackson Street and Commerce Street.
The deputies and inmates got out of the van before it caught fire. The department tweeted video of the van on fire and photos of the charred vehicle after the blaze was put out.
The sheriff's office said the deputies and the inmates suffered non life-threatening injuries and they are expected to be OK.
"We're grateful no lives were lost. Thank you to our colleagues at Houston Fire" tweeted the department.
It's unclear at this time if the driver of the pickup truck was injured in the crash.
This is a developing story. We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.