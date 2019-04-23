NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Two people, including a juvenile, were injured in a shooting Sunday night in Nacogdoches.

The shooting happened at about 8:43 p.m. at Ritchie Street Park in the 800 block of Ritchie Street.

According to Nacogdoches police, there was large gathering of people for an Easter celebration at the park. Police say a subject fired multiple shots from a vehicle at the crowd.

Roberta Hewitt, 27, was shot in the neck and taken to the nearby hospital. Afterward, Hewitt was taken by air ambulance to a Tyler-area hospital. She is in critical condition.

A juvenile received minor injuries in the shooting, though it is unclear if the juvenile was shot. The juvenile was treated and released.

So far, police have not arrested any suspects. The shooting remains under investigation.

If you have any information on the shooting, you are urged to call police at (936) 559-2607.