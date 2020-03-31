TYLER, Texas — Representatives of The Heights of Tyler announced that two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a press release, the facility is working closely with NET Health and other public officials following the recent positives.

“At this time there is no indication the virus is spreading in our center, and our residents and staff are doing well,” a center spokesperson commented in a press release. “We will continue to monitor our residents and staff on a daily basis while working with local and state public health authorities to ensure we are taking the appropriate action steps at this time. We are especially grateful for the support of all our residents and their families, dedicated team members, local leaders from the Northeast Texas Public Health District, and many others.”

All non-essential visitors to the center have been prohibited since March 13.