SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas — At least two tornadoes tore through East Texas on Wednesday night, with the storm system going on to produce additional tornadoes as it moved through Louisiana.

The strongest of the two tornadoes to hit East Texas ripped through San Augustine around 11:13 pm Wednesday. The tornado touched down 3 miles west southwest of the city, pushing through San Augustine, eventually lifting 6 miles east northeast of town. The tornado was on the ground for 8.61 miles and was 800 yards wide at it's largest point. It packed a maximum wind of 130 mph, gaining an EF-2 rating.

The tornado touched down along FM 1277, causing damage to trees in the area, before growing larger and moving across Cedar Road, damaging 54 structures in a neighborhood. The storm then damaged a gas station and an electrical transmission tower near US-96 and Texas 21. A laundromat, and several other buildings, were severely damaged as the tornado moved through the northern side of downtown San Augustine.

This tornado continued off to the northeast, doing more tree damage, before eventually lifting near CR 131, close to the Shelby County line.

San Augustine tornado damage

The second tornado to hit East Texas was in Shelby County, 6 miles south of Huxley. This tornado touched down at 11:42 pm, near Forest Service Road 126, and moved northeast toward the Toledo Bend Reservoir. This tornado caused damage to numerous trees, before heading out over the reservoir. No structures were reported to be damaged in Shelby County by this tornado.

The tornado would continue into Louisiana, before lifting 8 miles north northeast of Pleasant Hill. This was a long track tornado, staying on the ground for 31.36 miles. The tornado was 75 yards wide at its largest point, reaching EF-1 damage levels, with a max wind of 105 mph.

Structural damage was limited to trees falling on homes and cars, with the tornado itself doing damage numerous trees, uprooting many. Additionally, one person was injured as a tree fell on their car while they were traveling along Louisiana 175, just south of Louisiana 483.

As of now, 8 tornadoes were confirmed from this storm system as it pushed through Texas and Louisiana Wednesday night. 6 of those 8 were from the lone supercell storm that formed in San Augustine County. The National Weather Service office in Shreveport will have additional storm survey teams out Friday in Louisiana, so the official number of tornadoes and details of the damage may change.

