DALLAS — Two women and a dog were found dead Thursday morning inside a far north Dallas apartment where carbon monoxide was detected, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue officials.

The women were identified by the Tarrant County medical examiner as 32-year-old Myriah Norris and 33-year-old Brittany English. Their causes of death are pending.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a welfare check around 9:52 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 17800 block of Vail Street, south of Frankford Road.

Before firefighters arrived, maintenance workers forced their way into the apartment and found the bodies of the women and the dog.

Dallas Fire-Rescue's hazardous materials team was sent to the scene after carbon monoxide was detected.

