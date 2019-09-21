ATHENS, Texas — Investigators were able to track down and capture a wanted man, as well as another individual, at a home in the 700 block of West College Street in Athens on Friday.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Jeremy James Strawn, 39, of Malakoff and Jesse James Dowell, Jr., 35, of Ennis were both at the home.

Strawn also had a substantial amount of methamphetamines as well as a loaded 9mm pistol. He faces felony charges for dealing drugs and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Dowell, also a felon, was charged with possession of a firearm.