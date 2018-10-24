TYLER, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has closed the westbound outside lane of I-20 at the Little Saline Creek Bridge (east of Jim Hogg Road) for repairs. Work is underway and the closure will remain in place for several days, Motorists can expect I-20 traffic to flow a little slower at this location due to the lane closure. Use alternate routes to avoid delays. The work is expected to be completed by Monday.

TxDOT reminds motorists to slow down, pay attention and watch for stopped vehicles as traffic merges into one lane.

Road conditions and traffic updates are available on www.DriveTexas.org. Check us out on Facebook.com/txdot and Twitter/TxDOTTyler.

For more information contact Kathi.White@txdot.gov or call (903) 510-9267.

© 2018 KYTX