ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation is responding to an overturned 18-wheeler tanker truck in Angelina County.

According to TxDOT, the semi flipped on U.S. Highway 69 South, near Ozia Church Road near Zavalla.

HAZMAT crews are en route and TxDOT is assisting with traffic control.

Motorists should expect delays as this scene clears.