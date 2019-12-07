LUFKIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation posted on Twitter Friday morning pictures of Houston County personnel preparing for incoming Tropical Storm Barry.

RELATED: TxDOT: Lufkin District personnel prepares for incoming storm

RELATED: Red Cross in East Texas on standby for Tropical Storm Barry

In the post, employees are seen getting equipment and trucks ready in case of any weather issues caused by the storm.

TxDOT Lufkin Twitter

TxDOT urges you to also make a plan in case flooding occurs in your area.

You may visit Drive Texas for updates on statewide road conditions.