TYLER, Texas —

From taking a long road trip, to heading to the lake or state park, hitting the highways is an almost certain thing during the summer months. During the 2019 summer travel season, TxDot is reminding people to stay alert behind the wheel.

"'Be Safe. Drive Smart.' is really to remind people, when they're behind the wheel, do what their one job is, drive," Diann Hodges, a spokesperson with TxDOT said.

One of the ways to do that is to take precautions to prevent drowsy driving, especially when traveling long distances.

Never drink alcohol or take sedating medications before driving.

Get plenty of rest before your trip.

Schedule breaks every two hours or 100 miles. Rest for 15 to 20 minutes during each stop.

Avoid driving between midnight and 6 a.m.

Take advantage of the state’s Safety Rest Areas and Travel Information Centers.

For long trips, travel with a companion who can help you stay alert and share the driving.

TxDot is also reminding drivers of the move over, slow down law.

"If there are lights on the vehicle by law, you have to move over, get out of the lane that's right next to them or you have to slow down," Hodges said. "A minor crash can turn into a fatality very quickly."

The law requires drivers to move over a lane or slow down when they see first responders, tow trucks or TxDot vehicles on the side of road. Failing to do so can land someone a $200 fine.

Be safe as you travel the state’s highways during the busy summer driving season.

Always obey posted speed limits and drive a safe speed for traffic, road and weather conditions.

Be extra cautious driving through road construction or maintenance work zones.

When approaching a stopped emergency vehicle, tow truck or TxDOT vehicle with amber or blue flashing lights on the side of the road, move over a lane. If moving over is not possible, slow to 20 mph below the posted speed limit when you approach a stopped vehicle.

Keep a safe distance behind the vehicle in front of you.

Drive with your lights on so you are more visible to oncoming traffic.

Watch for motorcyclists, bicyclists and pedestrians.

Be patient and avoid driving aggressively or engaging with those who do.