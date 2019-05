DIBOLL, Texas — An overturned 18-wheeler is causing delays for motorists near Diboll.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the semi overturned on US 59 at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 2497.

Officials are rerouting traffic from the northbound lanes through southbound lanes.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information is made available.