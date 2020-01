ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — TxDOT will begin work on US 59 South at White Oak Creek on Monday, January 6.

They will be upgrading bridge railing in the southbound lanes, south of Diboll. Lane closures are expected for up to three weeks.

Drivers should expect delays and obey all traffic control.

Reduce speed near the work zone and stay alert for moving equipment and workers. For closures and road conditions statewide, visit drivetexas.org.