LUFKIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation and The Texas Department of Public Safety are combing efforts to raise awareness of reduced speed limits and are studying possible changes for motorist traveling on US 69 North through the Central ISD school zones.

Because of multiple crashes in or around the school zones, TxDOT began studying the school zones and what areas could be improved, corrected or changed.

Troopers have been placed in the area daily to enforce reduced speed limits and help keep motorist alert.

“Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers work daily enforcing Texas traffic laws to ensure the safety of school-aged students as well as all of the motoring public. Motorists are encouraged to be patient and exercise caution while traveling in and around school zones,” said Sgt. David Hendry, DPS Highway Patrol Education officer in a press release.

Motorists should expect early morning and afternoon congestion and stay alert to school zone speed limits, buses entering and exiting school property, and school officers attempting to direct traffic through all school zones.

DPS troopers will be present through the area continuing to work to enforce reduced speed limits and promote the safety of the traveling public.