TYLER, Texas — TxDOT crews around the Tyler District have begun pre-treating major roadways ahead of the winter storm expected to hit the East Texas area late this evening. The storm could impact elevated surfaces causing hazardous driving conditions.

Motorists are advised to use caution and allow extra space around tankers and other equipment out conducting pre-treating operations throughout the day. Crews will be working on major roadways including the I-20 main lanes in Gregg, Smith, and Van Zandt counties. Elevated structures and other known problem areas are being treated on roadways around the eight-county district.

Motorists are reminded that they too play an important role when adverse weather is forecast including changing their driving behaviors as conditions warrant.

Here are some tips for safe winter driving:

Know before you go. Get updated road conditions at DriveTexas.org or call 800-452-9292.

Check local weather reports before starting a trip.

Ensure vehicles are winter ready before traveling. Check fuel, fluid levels, tires, brakes, wipers, etc.

Ensure everyone in the vehicle is buckled up.

If you must travel, use caution when driving over elevated structures which usually freeze first.

Reduce speed and drive with caution. A vehicle requires more space to stop on slick or icy roads.

Don’t apply the brakes suddenly and turn off cruise control to help vehicles better handle slick roads.

Slow down when approaching emergency and maintenance vehicles with flashing lights.

Be patient and allow more travel time. Even short trips could take longer during adverse weather.

Stay on the main roads as much as possible.

Remain in your vehicle. If stranded, please call 911.

