TYLER, Texas —

As summer inches closer, you might think about rolling down the windows while driving.

However, if you live in the Longview or Tyler areas, doing so might mean you're breathing in lower quality airl.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, nine areas around the state either exceed, or are at risk of exceeding, federal clean air standards.

Texas Air Quality

kytx

Tyler and Longview are currently designated as an Early Action Compact Area, which means the cities are "close to exceeding federal air quality standards."

TxDOT is asking drivers to do their part to make sure everyone is able to breathe in clean air and stay healthy all summer long.

“As Texans hit the road this summer, Drive Clean Texas is asking everyone to help reduce vehicle air pollution,” said Texas Transportation Commissioner Jeff Austin III. “Making simple adjustments to the way we drive and maintain our vehicles can help us all get where we need to go and reduce air pollution along the way. It’s a win-win for our families and our wallets.”

Drive Clean Texas suggests following these simple steps to help protect the state’s air quality:

Keep vehicles well-maintained and inflate tires to recommended air pressure levels.

Properly fuel vehicles by tightly sealing the gas cap.

Stop at the click when fueling your vehicle. Overfilling the tank releases harmful fumes into the air.

Drive smart by obeying speed limits.

Avoid idling the vehicle for extended periods of time.

Avoid aggressive driving with rapid starts and stops.

TxDOT will be taking the hands-on, educational Drive Clean Texas Road Trip Challenge Game to cities across the state where air quality is an issue.

To learn more about Drive Clean Texas, visit drivecleantexas.org.