TYLER, Texas — Up to three former doctors at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler may have been involved in illegally diverting prescription painkillers, the Department of Public Safety has said.

Dr. James Stocks, 66, was booked in the Smith County Jail on Aug. 12 on a warrant for diverting a controlled substance. He was released the same day on a $100,000 surety bond, according to online jail records.

An affidavit from a special agent with the Texas Department of Public Safety alleges that Stocks, a former physician at the Pulmonary Clinic of UT Health Science Center at Tyler, had been prescribing APAP/hydrocodone (generic of Vicodin) to his colleague Dr. David Shafer from February 2001 to January 2019, “without having a valid, properly documented medical reason for the issuance of this prescription.”

