TYLER, Texas — After receiving complaints regarding flooding along Old Bullard Road. The City of Tyler will be starting construction work on April 22, to help alleviate the problem.

"There are two culverts," City of Tyler Engineer Lisa Crossman said. "We're going to be increasing the capacity of that system by installing three additional culverts."

The project will take about four months and is anticipated to be completed by late August.

"We will be closing one lane of traffic throughout the duration," Crossman explained.

For the start of construction, the southbound lane heading toward Times Square Cinema from Loop 323 will remain open. However, in a few months it will be switched and only the northbound lane will be open.

From Timberwilde Drive to Rice Road drivers will be re-routed to Richmond Road.

"When they close down the northbound lane, it will be more of a struggle," Lisa Nordor owner of Roost said.

Nordor says she is concerned that people will be avoiding the area out of fear of increased traffic.

"When we found out about this construction, of course we were really upset," Nordor said. "I mean, we're chicken salad. So this is our season and so we're nervous about the whole project."

Crossman says that construction will not interfere with the driveways to any businesses in the area.

"People will be able to get in and out of the businesses all along that stretch," Crossman said.

Nordor has been telling her customers that the restaurant is finding alternatives in case they want to avoid the traffic.

"We also are partnered with Waitr, Grub Hub, Favor, they all deliver," Nordor said. "So you know if you don't want to make the trek on Bullard, you can certainly have your food delivered and still be able to support us through it."