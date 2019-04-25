TYLER, Texas —

The Genecov Group development project that is zoning 320 acres of land in Tyler, was presented at the city council meeting Wednesday.

RELATED: Genecov Group to present large-scale zoning project aimed at creating residential, commercial properties

Tyler residents along with Holly Tree, Oak Hollow, and Prestonwood residents spoke about their concerns involving the Genecov project.

"My neighbors, my community and myself do not feel this reflects the character of our neighborhood,” a Tyler resident said.

Mark Priestner with the Genecov Group speaks at City Council

kytx

The project is set to zone about 319 acres of land north of Cumberland and Old Jacksonville.

RELATED: Residents speak out against Genecov development

"You couldn't go anywhere in any community and suddenly think you're going to dump all this property in and make 30 plus changes in zoning and think it's going to be okay,” Tyler resident, Jeannie Weaver, said.

Citizens expressed their concerns involving safety, traffic, and multi-family housing.

Genecov Group Update on Zoning Project map

kytx

"I think it's good that many people show up and express their feelings and beliefs," Genecov Project Developer, Mark Priestner, said.

After over four hours of discussion, the Genecov development project was approved with the exception of 21.6 acres of land.

RELATED: Tyler City Council approves majority of Genecov Group development

"We worked through issues in a very productive manner," Martin Heines Mayor of Tyler said. "The Genecov Group came to the table today with some wonderful compromises. They listened to the neighborhood's complaints and really created what I think is a very good development for them in the long term."

"It's a good compromise," Holly Park resident, Robert Justis, said. "Our focus point was the high-density housing, we didn't feel like it fit with the character of the neighborhood.”

"It was a compromise," Holly Tree Homeowners Association President, John Hart, said. "I appreciate everyone expressing their opinion, expressing what they wanted to see.

As for the 296 plus acres that will be zoned, members of the Genecov are ready to get digging.

Genecov group property

kytx

"Overall it's a great day for us," Ray McKinney Genecov Group President said. We have enough to get started and start moving down the road.".

The approved zoning will be developed as residential and commercial properties.

"This area and this development is going to spur more growth down there,” Priestner said.

The 21 acres that were not approved contain 17 acres of multi-family residential space and four acres of office space.

RELATED: Genecov Group development project headed to City Council

RELATED: Cumberland Road extension project gets a boost