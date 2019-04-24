TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Commissioners Court and the City of Tyler entered into a joint resolution to create a municipal utility district between Tyler and Bullard.

The commissioners court signed the resolution Tuesday and sent it to the the Tyler City Council for their consideration. During Wednesday's meeting, the Tyler City Council approved the resolution.

Rep. Matt Schaefer introduced the bill in the Texas State House.

The bill will create the Rose City Municipal District (MUD), a 21,118-acre parcel of land in south-southwest of Tyler serviced by private utility companies. The district will have the authority to issue bonds, impose fees and provide sewer and wastewater service without a certificate of convenience and necessity. The district will also be responsible for operation and maintenance of the sewer and wastewater facilities.

“This bill would allow the City of Tyler to partner with the county and state to be of better service to our neighbors within and outside of Tyler’s city limits,” Mayor Martin Heines said. “It would give us the opportunity to share our professional staff and infrastructure expertise with everyone- ensuring better outcomes for all.”

A board of five directors will oversee the district. State representatives, along with county and municipal officials, will be responsible for appointing the directors.

The Public Utility Commission will have the authority to decertify any existing retail public utility certificate holder within the district, though the holder must be paid "adequate compensation."

“Customers of Liberty Utilities are stuck with a government-created monopoly owned by a large for-profit corporation without a single elected official to hold accountable. They need a bold solution," Rep. Matt Schaefer said. "In the short term nothing will change for the customers, but in the long term we have an option to restore accountability and provide reasonable sewer service.”

For more information, call Casey Murphy with Smith County at 903-352-9896 or Julie Goodgame with the City of Tyler at 903-531-1272.