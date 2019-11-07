TYLER, Texas — The Tyler City Council on Wednesday approved a zoning change for 115 acres near West Cumberland Road that will affect its development, despite hearing opposition from some residents who live near the property.

Roosth Properties proposed the zone changes to the undeveloped land, which is between Old Jacksonville Road and South Broadway Avenue, north of West Cumberland Road. The land is now zoned for housing, offices and commercial space.

The Tyler Planning and Zoning Commission approved the changes June 4, which sent it to the City Council for a final decision. The council approved the item on a vote of 5-1 with an amendment to the proposal reducing the density of multifamily housing units from 15 units per acre to 12 units per acre in one tract of the land.

District 1 Councilwoman Linda Sellers cast the lone dissenting vote.

Prior to the vote, members of neighborhoods that could be affected by the development, including Hollytree and the Bishops Gate community at Oak Hollow, voiced concerns to the council with opinions ranging from wanting modifications to the zoning designation to wanting it to be voted down entirely.

