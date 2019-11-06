TYLER, Texas — Achieving Dreams is a non-profit day program for adults with special needs.



Every day,"Achievers" as they're called set a goal of giving back to the community.

Achieving Dreams has been working with special needs adults for the last 6 years.

The group goes to a local business or organization to learn how to work, communicate and socialize in a real life setting.

"I think that the integration in full society that is emphasized with achieving dreams really shows the possibilities for the individuals," said Executive Director Laura Mattheis. "Because that's what we focus on, we focus on the possibilities for their lives. Rather than that they have a disability, we focus on their abilities."

