TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Fire Department, Northeast Texas Public Health District, representatives with Smith County, and multiple public service agencies in the community, met on Wednesday to update and release the 2019 Heat Response Plan.

The plan is designed to serve as a guide and to provide useful information to the public. It includes information and tips on avoiding heat-related illness and injury. Additionally, it highlights resources that are available to the public during the season, including overnight and daytime sheltering locations.

Exposure to excessive heat can cause illness, injury and death. Approximately 400 people die each year from exposure to heat due to weather conditions, and many more people die from health conditions that are exacerbated by exposure to excess heat.

Heat waves bring unusually high temperatures that may last for days or weeks. Although the human body has effective systems to cool itself, under some conditions, these mechanisms are not enough.

In such cases, a person's body temperature may rise rapidly. Very high body temperatures can cause severe damage to the brain, other vital organs and even death. Fans alone may not be as effective above 90 degrees with high humidity. If overheated, people should be advised to seek air conditioning. Air conditioning is the leading protective factor against heat-related illness and death.

To better understand the scope of heat exposure, mortality data for 1999-2009 was used to review heat-related deaths in the United States overall.

During this period, 7,233 heat-related deaths occurred, an average of 658 per year. In 5,201(72%) of these deaths, the underlying cause was exposure to excessive heat, and heat was a contributing factor in the remaining 2,032 (28%) deaths. Heat-related deaths were reported most frequently among males (4,955; 69%) and among adults aged 65 years (2,621; 36%). Almost all heat-related deaths occurred during May- September (6,821; 94%), with the highest numbers reported during July (2,825; 39%) and August (1,925; 27%). Most heat-related deaths occur during the summer months.

By knowing who is at risk and what prevention measures to take, heat-related illness can be prevented.

Those at highest risk from heat (groups without access to air conditioning for at least a few hours of the day) include:

Elderly

Socially isolated individuals (homebound, homeless)

Physically disabled

Persons with chronic medical conditions

Infants

Persons taking certain medications (neuroleptics, anticholinergics)

The full plan can be viewed on the Tyler Fire Department website.